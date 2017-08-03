The Wake Up: Trump Signs Russia Sanctions Bill, Rihanna Gives Scholarships To Girls In Malawi

Photo by

News
Home > News

The Wake Up: Trump Signs Russia Sanctions Bill, Rihanna Gives Scholarships To Girls In Malawi

Trump complains about Congress again, and RiRi is giving back in style.

Written By: CASSIUS

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment

BIG LIES

President Donald Trump has signed the Russia sanctions bill that was forced on him by Congress. Lawmakers have decided to limit the president’s ability to ease penalties on Russia. Trump made a statement saying that he feels the sanctions “encroach on his presidential authority, may hurt U.S. ability to work with allies and could have unintended consequences for American companies.” Bruh, you can barely handle your own grown ass kids from making a mess — take this L gracefully and go back to tweeting.

BIG NEWS

Badgal Rihanna is always out here for the kids — and demonstrated just that by giving scholarships and bicycles to girls in Malawi. The Harvard Humanitarian of the Year’s Clara Lionel Foundation has partnered with bike-sharing company ofo for a new initiative to support girls’ education in Malawi. The five-year partnership, “1 KM Action,” will give students scholarships and bikes to get to school safely.

SOURCE: Bloomberg, Refinery 29

SEE ALSO:

How Deep Are The Trump Administration’s Ties To Russia?

Rihanna Is Harvard University’s Humanitarian Of The Year

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Oprah Explains Why She Can’t ‘Accept’ Herself Over…
 22 hours ago
08.03.17
Gucci Mane And Keyshia Ka’oir’s BET Wedding Special…
 23 hours ago
08.03.17
Lil Scrappy Speaks Out About Partying With Bobby…
 23 hours ago
08.03.17
A Woman Invited The Obamas To Her Wedding…
 23 hours ago
08.03.17
Rihanna Gave A Blessed Donation To School Girls…
 23 hours ago
08.04.17
Hip-Hop Legend Kidd Creole Charged With Stabbing Homeless…
 1 day ago
08.03.17
Dave Chappelle Can’t Stop Telling Transphobic Jokes
 1 day ago
08.03.17
Suge Knight Indicted For Making Death Threats Against…
 1 day ago
08.03.17
Rap Legend The Kidd Creole Charged With Murder
 1 day ago
08.03.17
Bill Cosby Loses Another Lawyer Just Before Retrial
 2 days ago
08.03.17
Here’s Why Halle Berry Thinks James Bond Shouldn’t…
 2 days ago
08.03.17
Know Your Lane: Michael Jordan Claps Back At…
 2 days ago
08.03.17
Watch Tyler Perry Hilariously Try To Pass As…
 2 days ago
08.03.17
Carmelo Anthony Might Soon Be Working For Beyoncé
 2 days ago
08.03.17
Photos