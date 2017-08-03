Uncategorized
Woman Films Customers Trashing a Florida Chick-Fil-A Over Chicken Nuggets

Posted 21 hours ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A group of angry customers trashed a Chick-fil-A after a disagreement over chicken nuggets, WJXT reports.

The incident happened Monday evening at a Jacksonville, Florida restaurant.

Allison Music walked into the restaurant and noticed two males arguing with employees.

“The teenage boy was arguing with them about his chicken nuggets and getting his refund back. They refunded his money, but I guess he lied to his sister and said they didn’t refund his money,” Music told the station.

That’s when two women broke through a locked door and confronted the employees.

At that point, Music pulled out her phone and began recording the heated exchange, eventually uploading the video to Facebook.

The video, which has been viewed more than 500,000 times, shows the customers yelling and cursing at the employees. It also shows one of the women knocking condiments on the floor. Music says one woman even grabbed a vase and smashed it.


 

