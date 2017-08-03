Rap Legend The Kidd Creole Charged With Murder

The Kidd Creole, former Grandmaster Flash And The Furious Five member, arrested for murder https://t.co/leSxmX4BLv pic.twitter.com/nHX18H72ar — The A.V. Club (@TheAVClub) August 3, 2017

Hip hop legend, The Kidd Creole, has got himself into some serious trouble.

According to TMZ, the rap pioneer from Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five has been arrested and charged for the stabbing death of a homeless man. Police say on Tuesday night in Midtown, New York, the rapper used a small knife to stab the man twice in the chest and once in the head .

The Kidd Creole from the pioneering rap group Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five has been charged with murder https://t.co/Gls2uSHsro pic.twitter.com/xmkxSTty2i — NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) August 3, 2017

Law enforcement used surveillance footage to identify Creole, and believe his motive was an angry reaction to the man making a pass at him. The homeless man, identified as 55-year-old John Jolly, died at Bellevue Hospital. A source told reporters, “He turned, interpreting that the guy was making an advance toward him.” Creole, whose real name is Nathaniel Glover, was taken into custody Wednesday.

The story is still developing.