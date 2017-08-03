Suge Knight Indicted For Making Death Threats Against Director F. Gary Gray

If you thought things were getting real for Suge Knight before — guess again.

According to TMZ, the former Death Row CEO has been indicted by a Los Angeles County Grand Jury for making criminal threats against Straight Outta Compton director F. Gary Gray. You may recall that Suge was reportedly “extremely unhappy with his portrayal in the movie.”

TMZ received a copy of the Grand Jury indictment, which reads, “On or about August 8, 2014, Suge threatened to commit a crime which would result in death and great bodily injury to Felix Gary Gray.” Suge’s indictment is dated February 7, 2017, in the court docs, so many people are wondering why it took six months to arraign him.

However, sources close to Knight claim the murder charge against him is a set up and they believe law enforcement is simply out to get him. Suge is set to be arraigned on August 3.