A Woman Invited The Obamas To Her Wedding And Actually Got a Response

As politics rage on in the White House, are out here making people's day with their small gestures of kindness.

One women was the recipient of Obama love when she invited them to her wedding. The bride sent an invitation in the mail and the Obamas actually responded! Twitter user @96_brooke posted a tweet of the reply the Obamas sent to her mom (the bride). The message was printed on their own letterhead and it read, “Congratulations on your wedding. We hope that your marriage is blessed with love, laughter, and happiness and that your bond grows stronger with each passing year. This occasion marks the beginning of a lifelong partnership, and as you embark on this journey, know you have our very best for the many joys and adventures that lie ahead.” – Signed Barack and Michelle Obama.

MY MOM DEADASS SENT THE OBAMAS A WEDDING INVITATION BACK IN MARCH AND JUST RECEIVED THIS IN THE MAIL. IM HOLLERING😂 pic.twitter.com/cUiRRAfrvD — brooke. (@96_brooke) July 31, 2017

Lives were changed.

So far, 40,000 people have retweeted Brooke’s post and it’s garnered over 200,000 likes. It’s not confirmed if the Obama’s actually plan on attending the wedding. They’ve sent responses to couples who’ve invited them to their wedding before, with one instance happening in 2014 and another last year. Brooke posted the address her mom sent the invite to so if you want to send out a wedding invite, here you go:

