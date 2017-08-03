Lil Scrappy Speaks Out About Partying With Bobby Valentino And Alleged Transgender Women

Written By: Nia Noelle Posted 2 hours ago

Leave a comment 0 reads

Lil Scrappy‘s name is now in the mix of the Bobby V. conversation, after a video surfaced on Wednesday of the rapper and singer partying with women who were allegedly transgender.

captain this! #bobbyvalentino #lilscrappy #loveandhiphop @pmwhiphop A post shared by PMW HipHop (@pmwhiphop) on Aug 2, 2017 at 5:31pm PDT

After the sketchy video made its rounds on the Internet, the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star took to social media to explain his side of the story. He said on Instagram Live, “Y’all know me, bruh. I don’t play no motherf-cking games. I’m the first n-gga to tell y’all mothef-ckers y’all better be checking them baby pictures. I don’t know cuz situation, what he like, what he don’t like. I ain’t never did all that. I just did music with homie. And I ain’t on here trying to talk down on another man, trying to put myself on a pedestal. Y’all know that’s just not what I do.”

#SCRAPPY SPEAKING ON THE #BOBBYVALENTINO SCANDAL… THOUGHTS?! 👇 A post shared by ♛🎙 Level Up Hip Hop 📶🎥 (@leveluphiphop) on Aug 2, 2017 at 12:11pm PDT

Besides a statement from his lawyers claiming the singer is being extorted, Bobby V. has yet to personally speak out about allegedly being caught running from a trans woman after not paying for sexual favors — unlike Scrappy, who refuses to have social media roast him.

Check out the video above.