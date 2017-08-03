Entertainment
Gucci Mane And Keyshia Ka’oir’s BET Wedding Special Will Be A-List

Find out which celebs will be making cameos.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir‘s wedding is already gearing up to be seriously lit.

The couple is currently shooting their BET reality show, which leads up to their $1 million dollar wedding in October. But it wouldn’t be a Guwop wedding without a few of his celebrity friends in attendance. According to TMZ, several celebrity cameos are expected, including Trina and Monica who have already taped.

Issa wedding special with @monicabrown💙 10/17

A post shared by Keyshia Ka'oir (@keyshiakaoir) on

Gucci’s performance with Fifth Harmony at the VMAs later this month will also be included in the show. You may recall that the born-again rapper and his soon-to-be wife scored a huge deal with BET for their reality show, which includes the cost of their luxury wedding.

The couple is set to tie the knot on October 17 — a.k.a. 1017 (an ode to Gucci’s Bricksquad 1017 record label). Will you be watching?

