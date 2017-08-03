Kanye West Sues Insurance Company Over Tour Cancellation

According to reports Kanye West is suing his insurance company and has filed a $10 million lawsuit against Lloyd’s of London. He is suing the insurance company for for failing to pay on his policy or provide a valid reason for denial besides implying Kanye’s marijuana use could be to blame for his psychosis.
1. Donda convinced the 19-year-old No I.D. to meet 14-year-old Kanye and “teach him how to do music.”Source:Getty 1 of 44
2. He lived in China for a year in the fifth grade.Source:Getty 2 of 44
3. Of his time in a Chinese school, Kanye has said “I got A’s and B’s. And I’m not even frontin’.”Source:Getty 3 of 44
4. Before he was signed, he would jump on tables during label meetings and scream, “I’m the next Michael Jackson!”Source:Getty 4 of 44
5. He was arrested in 2000 for stealing printers from Office Max in a case of mistaken identity.Source:Getty 5 of 44
6. At age 13 he wrote a song called “Green Eggs and Ham.”Source:Getty 6 of 44
7. And he begged his mother to pay $25 per hour for studio time.Source:Getty 7 of 44
8. He sold his first beat to Chicago rapper Gravity for $8,800.Source:Getty 8 of 44
9. Then he used the $8,800 to buy Polo clothes and a Jesus Piece.Source:Getty 9 of 44
10. Kanye claims he has synesthesia, meaning he can see sounds.Source:Getty 10 of 44
11. Kanye studied English at Chicago State University before dropping out to focus on music.Source:Getty 11 of 44
12. He once said, “I think I’m gonna move to London. Get a fake-ass British accent like Madonna.”Source:Getty 12 of 44
13. Kanye personally asked Seth Rogen and James Franco to perform their spoof of “Bound 2” at his wedding to Kim.Source:Getty 13 of 44
14. But it didn’t happen because they all agreed it was a silly idea.Source:Getty 14 of 44
15. He once worked as a telemarketer to pay his mother $200 per month in rent, which she demanded.Source:Getty 15 of 44
16. Kanye opened two Fatburger restaurants in Chicago through his company KW Foods LLC. Both locations have closed.Source:Getty 16 of 44
17. He has claimed to “TiVo rap videos so I can study them. To learn what steps to take to crush them all.”Source:Getty 17 of 44
18. He narrowly avoided another infamous rant when Common’s “They Say” was nominated for Best Rap/Sung Collab at the Grammy’s over “Heard ‘Em Say” and “Gold Digger.”Source:Getty 18 of 44
19. But he apologized to Common when “Late Registration” beat “Be” for Best Rap Album that year.Source:Getty 19 of 44
20. After the Taylor Swift incident, Mos Def visited Kanye’s home and told him to flee the U.S.Source:Getty 20 of 44
21. Kanye took Mos Def’s advice, escaping to Japan, then Rome, before settling in Hawaii for six months to record “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy.”Source:Getty 21 of 44
22. Also after Taylor Swift, “South Park” fried him for two hours in a parody episode titled, “Fishsticks.”Source:Getty 22 of 44
23. While recording MBDTF, he asked food delivery men for their opinions on the album when they stopped by his studio.Source:Getty 23 of 44
24. He made Pusha T re-write his verse on “Runaway” four times. Each time, pushing Pusha T to get more angry.Source:Getty 24 of 44
25. He used his own money to finance the “Glow in the Dark Tour” when Best Buy backed out of sponsoring it.Source:Getty 25 of 44
26. He made his first beat in the seventh grade.Source:Getty 26 of 44
27. The beat was for a “sexual video game.” “The main character was, like, a giant penis,” he explained. “It was like Mario Brothers, but the ghosts were, like, vaginas.”Source:Getty 27 of 44
28. The idea was abandoned due to the “labor intensive process.” “It literally took me all night to do a step, ’cause the penis, y’know, had little feet and eyes.”Source:Getty 28 of 44
29. We know he’s from the Chi, but he was actually born in Atlanta.Source:Getty 29 of 44
30. His father, Ray, was a photojournalist and Christian Counselor in ATL, while his mother was an English professor at Clark Atlanta.Source:Getty 30 of 44
31. Thanks to hip-hop, we know that Blue Ivy was conceived in Paris, while North West was conceived in Florence. TMI?Source:Splash 31 of 44
32. Kanye paid $35,000 to shoot the “Through The Wire” music video.Source:Splash 32 of 44
33. Initially, Chaka Khan refused to clear the sample for “Through The Wire.”Source:Getty 33 of 44
34. Kanye brought Chaka’s son to a BBQ and played him the “Through The Wire” music video. Two weeks later, Chaka cleared the sample.Source:Getty 34 of 44
35. Michael Jackson called Kanye to compliment the jacket he wore in the “Stronger” music video.Source:Getty 35 of 44
36. He’s thought of becoming a male porn star “once or twice.”Source:Getty 36 of 44
37. He invested two million dollars and over a year of work into creating his sophomore album.Source:Getty 37 of 44
38. Kanye and Jay Z performed “N*ggas In Paris” 12 times in a row on one night in Paris.Source:Getty 38 of 44
39. Kanye recorded “The College Dropout” in Los Angeles while recovering from his car accident in 2002.Source:Getty 39 of 44
40. After the success of “College Dropout,” Kanye bought himself an 18th century aquarium with 30 koi fish.Source:Splash 40 of 44
41. Kanye once had a blog called KanyeUniverseCity.com.Source:Getty 41 of 44
42. In 2008, he posted a nude picture of Kim to his blog as he dubbed her his “girl of the week.”Source:Getty 42 of 44
43. One week later, he posted a picture of Kourtney Kardashian in a bra and made her his “girl of the week.” Awkward?Source:Getty 43 of 44
44. Before Bey’s digital album, Kanye planned a theatrical release for all of the music videos from “Late Registration.”Source:Getty 44 of 44
