Kanye West Sues Insurance Company Over Tour Cancellation

Posted 7 hours ago
Kanye West

According to reports Kanye West is suing his insurance company and has filed a $10 million lawsuit against Lloyd’s of London. He is suing the insurance company for  for failing to pay on his policy or provide a valid reason for denial besides implying Kanye’s marijuana use could be to blame for his psychosis.

