Obama And His Inner Circle Are Pushing Deval Patrick As The 2020 Presidential Pick

The Obama team and his inner circle is pushingthe former Massachusetts governorfor a 2020 presidential run, according to Politico Magazine . Deval Patrick is an individual that we have seen close to Obama throughout his career, as they are friends.

Obama and his inner circle are encouraging the run. David Axelrod, Obama’s strategist, has had many conversations with Patrick about running and has even discussed mapping out his early primary run. Patrick has many sstrengths, like his small-town campaigning experience, from his 2006 gubernatorial run. Valerie Jarrett, another close adviser to Obama, says that a President Patrick is what, “her heart desires.” Even David Simas, Obama’s political director in the White House and current CEO of his foundation, used to be Patrick’s Deputy Chief of Staff.

What’s Deval’s response to all this chatter? In Politico’s Off Message podcast he stated, “I’m trying to think about how to be helpful, because I care about the country, and I’m a patriot first. It’s way, way too soon to be making plans for 2020.”

Beauties, do you want Deval Patrick to consider running for President?

