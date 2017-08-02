Uncategorized
Ray Lewis to Colin Kaepernick: Keep Your Social Activism to Yourself

Posted 18 hours ago
Baltimore Ravens Victory Parade

Source: Patrick McDermott / Getty


NFL vet Ray Lewis gave Colin Kaepernick some unsolicited advice on Tuesday, just days after officials with the Baltimore Ravens consulted Lewis about signing the free-agent quarterback.

In a video posted to his Twitter account, the former Ravens linebacker suggested that Kaepernick keep his headline-making social activism to himself.

“The football field is our sanctuary,” Lewis said. “If you do nothing else, young man, get back on the football field and let your play speak for itself. And what you do off the field, don’t let too many people know, because they gonna judge you anyway, no matter what you do, no matter if it’s good or bad.”

Kaepernick’s decision to protest social injustice by kneeling during the national anthem last season is widely perceived as the reason he remains unsigned. Baltimore is still weighing whether to add Kaepernick to their roster, particularly with starter Joe Flacco nursing a back injury.

“I ain’t got nothing against you. I wish you the best in life,” Lewis said in his message for Kaepernick. “I hope you chase whatever God got for you to chase. And once again, I applaud what you stood up for, because I’m in the streets every day.”

Lewis, a two-time Super Bowl champion with the Ravens, said he prays for Kaepernick and has the quarterback’s name in his Bible. He also called Kaepernick a “brother for life.”

“If people really want to help you, if they really want to help you, man, they’ll pray for you, brother,” Lewis said. “They’ll lead you the right way and stop encouraging you to be caught up in some of this nonsense. The battles you fighting, brother, people way before us have been fighting these for many, many, many years.”

Watch below:

Ray’s video was in response to the reaction following his heated discussion with Shannon Sharpe of FS1’s “Skip and Shannon: Undisputed” regarding Kaep.

Watch below:


 

