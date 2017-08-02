Uncategorized
“Miami Vice” To Be Rebooted at NBC With the Help of Vin Diesel

Posted 17 hours ago
“Miami Vice” is about to be resurrected at NBC, thanks to Vin Diesel.

The network is currently developing a reboot of its stylized 1980s crime drama, with the “Fast & Furious” duo of Diesel and Chris Morgan producing, according to Deadline.

The remake, which has been on the books since last season, will be penned by Peter Macmanus (The Mist, Satisfaction) and produced by Universal Television, Chris Morgan Productions and Diesel’s One Race TV.

The original series, created by Anthony Yerkovich and executive produced by Michael Mann, starred Don Johnson as James “Sonny” Crockett and Philip Michael Thomas as Ricardo “Rico” Tubbs, two Metro-Dade Police Department detectives working undercover in Miami.

It quickly became a pop culture phenom and ran on NBC for five seasons from 1984-89. The show, unlike standard police procedurals, drew heavily on 1980s New Wave culture and music, and became noted for its integration of music and visual effects.

A film adaptation of the series, directed by Michael Mann, was released by Universal in July 2006 with Colin Farrell and Jamie Foxx as the leads.

 

