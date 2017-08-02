The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Lil Wayne Shares His Thoughts About Drake’s Tattoo Of His Face [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 22 hours ago
Leave a comment


Drake became the butt of the internet’s joke once again when it became apparent that he had tattooed the face of his mentor Lil Wayne onto his arm. Despite fans’ quick ridicule, Lil Wayne is actually touched by such an intense show of loyalty on Drake’s part. And not only that, but the tattoo has actually been there for much longer- we’re all just late catching it.

Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Front Page on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

Happy Bday, Weezy: 20 Photos Of Lil Wayne & His Famous Friends

Take a look back at the Young Money boss’s inner circle over the years.

