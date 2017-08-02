Lil Wayne Shares His Thoughts About Drake’s Tattoo Of His Face [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Drake became the butt of the internet’s joke once again when it became apparent that he had tattooed the face of his mentor Lil Wayne onto his arm. Despite fans’ quick ridicule, Lil Wayne is actually touched by such an intense show of loyalty on Drake’s part. And not only that, but the tattoo has actually been there for much longer- we’re all just late catching it.

Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Front Page on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

