Why The Baltimore Ravens Would Be Stupid Not To Sign Colin Kaepernick [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 22 hours ago
Colin Kaepernick is one of the most inspiring public figures- let alone athletes -that black America has seen in a long time. He doesn’t perpetuate violence, and isn’t eager to beef with the press or folks on social media. Instead, he is focused on what he believes in and lining his actions up with those beliefs. This has left him a free agent for much longer than his stats as a football player would suggest he would go unsigned for.

The Baltimore Ravens are considering signing him, but the majority reportedly doesn’t think they should. This is a foolish doubt, Jeff Johnson says, especially when you look at who else the Ravens have signed, the standard of decency the country currently holds for its president, and the value of Colin Kaepernick as an athlete. Click on the audio player to hear more from Jeff Johnson’s 3 Things You Should Know on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

In 2016, Colin Kaepernick went from a famous NFL player to an infamous civil rights activist after deciding to kneel during the National Anthem to protest against the injustices African-Americans face in this country. Kaepernick made standing up for what you believe in something to aspire to. The quarterback presented a bold statement and gave life to an old trend by letting his afro grow and flourish. If that wasn’t Black enough, he even rocked cornrows for a while during the season. In honor of the brave athlete’s 29th birthday, we honor his confidence, strength and Blackness with photos of Colin Kaepernick looking like Black excellence. #KaepSoBlack

Photos