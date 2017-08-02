Why The Baltimore Ravens Would Be Stupid Not To Sign Colin Kaepernick [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Colin Kaepernick is one of the most inspiring public figures- let alone athletes -that black America has seen in a long time. He doesn’t perpetuate violence, and isn’t eager to beef with the press or folks on social media. Instead, he is focused on what he believes in and lining his actions up with those beliefs. This has left him a free agent for much longer than his stats as a football player would suggest he would go unsigned for.

The Baltimore Ravens are considering signing him, but the majority reportedly doesn’t think they should. This is a foolish doubt, Jeff Johnson says, especially when you look at who else the Ravens have signed, the standard of decency the country currently holds for its president, and the value of Colin Kaepernick as an athlete. Click on the audio player to hear more from Jeff Johnson’s 3 Things You Should Know on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

