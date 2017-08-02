Entertainment
Watch Tyler Perry Hilariously Try To Pass As Drake

At least two people might have been fooled.

Posted 22 hours ago
Tyler Perry had jokes for some foreigners who wanted to take a picture with him in L.A. Before getting in his car, the filmmaker snapped a picture with two French women who asked for a photo. The ladies assumed he was famous without actually knowing who he was. One of the ladies asked Perry if he was a rapper.

Perry’s response? “Yes, I’m a rapper.” When one of the camera people tried to tell the ladies that Perry was a movie director, Perry doubled down on his fib and said, “No, I’m Drake.” You can watch the footage below.


Leave it to a non-melinated foreigner to believe every Black person in L.A. is a rapper!

 

Photos