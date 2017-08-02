9 O'Clock News
Beyonce Interested In Ownership Of The Houston Rockets

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 31 mins ago
Democratic Hillary Clinton Campaigns In Final Stretch Of Election

Source: Brooks Kraft / Getty


From Bloomberg

Pop superstar Beyonce, a Houston native, is interested in buying a stake of the  National Basketball Association’s Rockets, according to people familiar with the matter.

Current Rockets owner Leslie Alexander announced last month that he’s seeking to sell his controlling share in the team.

via:Si.com

