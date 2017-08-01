‘The Bachelorette’ Addresses Race

The bachelors confront a contestant about his racist tweets.

In a historic “The Bachelorette” season that features the first African-American bachelorette, the show’s producers used the “Men Tell All” episode to explore race in America, The Daily Beast reports.

The attention focused on Lee, a White country singer whom many suspect is a racist. He admitted to writing several racist tweets that the show displayed in a slideshow, but he denied being a racist.

This is the face a racist makes when they're outed as a racist #TheBachelorette #LeeIsTheWorst pic.twitter.com/67rr3fbhTC — Emily Hutson (@EmilyAndMagnus) August 1, 2017

Josiah, like many viewers, wondered why Lee decided to pursue the first Black bachelorette. Lee, after all, said he believes the NAACP is not much different from the Ku Klux Klan. The only difference, according to Lee, is that the KKK “has a sense of shame to cover their racist a** faces.”

DeMario, shocked that Lee equated the nation’s oldest civil rights organization to the White supremacist group, called Lee’s tweet “blasphemy,” adding, “That’s stupid, bro!” He offered to give Lee a history lesson, according to FOX News.

Despite getting called out, Lee, a Tennessee native, continued firmly denied that he’s a racist.

“I don’t like racism at all,” Lee stated. “It bothers me inside. I do denounce those tweets.”

SOURCE: Daily Beast, FOX News

SEE ALSO:

ABC Casts First Black ‘Bachelorette’

10 Of Megyn Kelly’s Most Racist Moments

ARTICLE FROM: NewsOne.com

Article Courtesy of The Daily Beast, FOX News, and NewsOne

First Picture Courtesy of Paul Hebert and Getty Images

Tweet and Second Picture Courtesy of Twitter and NewsOne