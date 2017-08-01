Amber Rose Is Considering Plastic Surgery

Amber Rose ‘s body is pretty much her money maker, but the author and model is not as crazy about her physique as the rest of the world.

On Monday, Muva revealed on Instagram that she is considering having her 36H breasts surgically reduced this year and asked her followers for some support. See below:

Amber’s post comes just days after the for dancer was roasted on social media for claiming that people from her hometown of Philadelphia aren’t considered “traditionally attractive.”

Muva has since apologized for the comment, but maybe her desire to have more surgery will give her a little more sympathy for those folks who aren’t “traditionally attractive.”