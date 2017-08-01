Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Watch: Blac Chyna Defends Rob Kardashian

Don't mess with Chy's (former) man.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 22 hours ago
Leave a comment

Blac Chyna Birthday Celebration And Unveiling Of Her 'Chymoji' Emoji Collection

Source: JB Lacroix / Getty


According to Blac Chyna‘s logic, she can say whatever she wants about her baby’s daddies — but you can’t.

On Monday, one paparazzo learned that the hard way after disrespecting Rob Kardashian while trying to catch pics of Chy leaving a club in L.A. In the video, you can hear the camera guy yell “F*** Rob,” before Chy turns around and defends Dream‘s dad.

 

She clapped back, “Don’t talk about my baby daddy, don’t be disrespectful, don’t be stupid”. This isn’t the first time Chyna came to the defense of one of her children’s fathers. During her 2015 social media feud with Heather Sanders, Chyna warned the designer not to talk about her baby’s father Tyga — only she’s allowed to drag him.

Now, that’s loyalty. Check out the video above of Chy putting the Rob Kardashian hater in their place.

#CouplesWeLove: BlacChyna And Rob Kardashian Are Out Here Making Each Other Better

7 photos Launch gallery

#CouplesWeLove: BlacChyna And Rob Kardashian Are Out Here Making Each Other Better

Continue reading #CouplesWeLove: BlacChyna And Rob Kardashian Are Out Here Making Each Other Better

#CouplesWeLove: BlacChyna And Rob Kardashian Are Out Here Making Each Other Better

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
André 3000 Considers Hip Hop ‘More Like A…
 19 hours ago
08.02.17
‘Boondocks’ Creator And ‘Girls Trip’ Producer Team Up…
 20 hours ago
08.02.17
SMH: Actress Who Plays Tasha From ‘Insecure’ Is…
 21 hours ago
08.02.17
Here’s What Went Down At R. Kelly’s First…
 22 hours ago
08.02.17
Watch: Blac Chyna Defends Rob Kardashian
 22 hours ago
08.02.17
Amber Rose Is Considering Plastic Surgery
 24 hours ago
08.02.17
Simone Manuel Wins Historical Swimming World Championship
 24 hours ago
08.01.17
Nia Long Heads To ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ As…
 1 day ago
08.01.17
African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Win $250 Cash By Taking Our Music Survey!
 1 day ago
08.01.17
Chris Brown Tears Into Donald Trump For Encouraging…
 2 days ago
08.01.17
New York Couple Jumps From Building Over Severe…
 2 days ago
08.01.17
Watch: Young Buck and Starlito Fight At A…
 2 days ago
08.01.17
Cardi B Reveals Why She Never Promoted Her…
 2 days ago
08.01.17
Boosie Badazz’s Brother Arrested For Stealing Over $360K…
 2 days ago
08.01.17
Photos