Here’s What Went Down At R. Kelly’s First Concert After The Sex Cult Accusations

Prepare yourself.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 22 hours ago
R. Kelly Performs At Bass Concert Hall

Source: Rick Kern / Getty


Amidst allegations that R. Kelly of a sex cult, you’d think the R&B singer would lay low. Nope, the “Bump N’ Grind” crooner is still out here touring and selling sex to a supporting audience. One gesture at a recent concert might even raise some eye brows…or have you cringing.

At a Virginia Beach spot on Friday, Kelly performed his first live show since the cult allegations surfaced. When R. Kelly started singing his 1998 song “Half on a Baby,” he encouraged one audience member to touch him as he crouched down onstage. Kelly then took another fan’s phone and started singing right into the camera. His final move? He rubbed the cell phone all over his crotch and handed it back to the fan. You can watch the footage below.


The only direct statement Kelly made in relation to the allegations was in a video promoting his show. “Despite all of the crap y’all hearing, I will be coming to the east coast to do my show,” he said. We’ll keep you updated as the R&B singer might be headed to court very soon.

