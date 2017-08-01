Entertainment
SMH: Actress Who Plays Tasha From 'Insecure' Is Getting Hate Mail

Dominique Perry is getting crazy clap back.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 21 hours ago
Spoiler alert!

In the hit HBO show Insecure, Dominique Perry plays Tasha, the bank teller who becomes Lawrence’s (played by Jay Ellis) rebound woman after he splits with Issa (played by Issa Rae).

Perry told Essence magazine people have been sending her hate mail because of her role on the show. “She’s such a love/hate character,” Perry said. “I get so much hate mail. I’ve even had a girl be like, ‘Oh, my God, you know I want to fight you, right?’”

Perry said she understands why people dislike her character, though she thinks there’s more to the story. “For a lot of women, she [Tasha] represents that side chick or that other woman that ruined a happy home. [But] I really don’t feel like Tasha is like that at all. She’s just caught in the middle of Issa and Lawrence’s situation. I feel like she’s just innocent in it all, to be honest. I think she just sees good in him and she just wants to instill some knowledge in him and some self-esteem and some confidence to let him know, ‘This is just a phase you’re going through in life and it will be great. And I would love to walk that walk with you, if you’ll have me.’”

It appears Perry has a great grasp on her character. Other folks might want to catch up. Seriously, this is just television! Keep the hate mail to yourself.

Photos