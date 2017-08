Your browser does not support iframes.



Forget red bottoms, walk on water with Stella Hues blue bottom shoes. Meet the Black woman behind the bottoms on today’s episode of ‘Hello Live.” Stella Maze talks about luxury Italian shoes, the inspiration behind her line and more.

