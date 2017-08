The one thing we all know NBA star Carmelo Anthony is extremely great at is getting buckets. So it should come as no surprise to anyone that amid the problems he is currently having with his wife LaLa Anthony, he is still shooting his shot.

Over the weekend, Melo posted another picture of his estranged wife via Instagram.

👀❤️🌏 A post shared by Carmelo Anthony (@carmeloanthony) on Jul 30, 2017 at 10:34am PDT

I look at you on this birthday, and it is hard to believe another year has passed. You are as beautiful now as ever before!!! Sending Birthday wishes to MY EARTH 🌏 @lala Love YOU #AVeryPOWERFulDay6/25 A post shared by Carmelo Anthony (@carmeloanthony) on Jun 25, 2017 at 9:53pm PDT

Persistence is key, so don’t expect Carmelo to fall back anytime soon.

