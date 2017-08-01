Bey Hive: Get A Look Inside Of Beyonce Life During And After Lemonade

Bey Hive, Beyonce has a surprise for you!

It looks Like Beyonce is releasing another documentary and I know it’ll be one that will intrigue us all. The Formation Tour Documentary, Beyonce will be addressing the rumors involving her marriage, Lemonade, her second tour and of course the journey of her second pregnancy with the twins Rumi and Sir Carter

Details still await as to whether the documentary will air on HBO or Netflix, but expect to get “a grittier look at the last two years of Beyonce’s life including an emotional tour stop in Glasgow, Scotland after the deaths of Alton Sterling and Philando Castille,” reads the press release.

We Love Blue Ivy Carter 100 photos Launch gallery We Love Blue Ivy Carter 1. We Love Blue Ivy Carter Source:Instagram 1 of 100 2. We Love Blue Ivy Carter Source:Instagram 2 of 100 3. We Love Blue Ivy Carter Source:Instagram 3 of 100 4. We Love Blue Ivy Carter Source:Instagram 4 of 100 5. We Love Blue Ivy Carter Source:Instagram 5 of 100 6. We Love Blue Ivy Carter Source:Instagram 6 of 100 7. 💙💙 Source:Instagram 7 of 100 8. We Love Blue Ivy Carter Source:Instagram 8 of 100 9. We Love Blue Ivy Carter Source:Instagram 9 of 100 10. We Love Blue Ivy Carter Source:Instagram 10 of 100 11. Jay Z & Blue #CFDAAwards Source:Instagram 11 of 100 12. Blue 😂 🙅📸 Source:Instagram 12 of 100 13. #CDFAAwards Source:Instagram 13 of 100 14. #CFDAAwards #FashionIconAward Source:Instagram 14 of 100 15. #Beyonce, Jay Z & Blue leaving ‘The Angry Birds Movie’ in the Hamptons – May 30 Source:Instagram 15 of 100 16. Blue Ivy Carter Source:Instagram 16 of 100 17. Blue Ivy Carter Source:Instagram 17 of 100 18. Blue Ivy Carter Source:Instagram 18 of 100 19. Coming to America🎃 Source:Instagram 19 of 100 20. Blue Ivy Carter Source:Instagram 20 of 100 21. Blue Ivy Carter 21 of 100 22. Blue Ivy Carter 22 of 100 23. 23 of 100 24. We love Blue Ivy Carter Source:Instagram 24 of 100 25. We love Blue Ivy Carter Source:Instagram 25 of 100 26. We love Blue Ivy Carter Source:Instagram 26 of 100 27. The Carters Source:Instagram 27 of 100 28. The real cover girl 💙💙 My delicious Blue Blue at 11 months. Source:Instagram 28 of 100 29. Blue Ivy Carter Source:Instagram 29 of 100 30. Happy Valentine’s Day 🐝🐝💋💋 Source:Instagram 30 of 100 31. We love Blue Ivy Carter Source:Instagram 31 of 100 32. 😜❤️😘💋 Source:Instagram 32 of 100 33. We love Blue Ivy Carter Source:Instagram 33 of 100 34. Sending love to Mothers around the world. Source:Instagram 34 of 100 35. We love Blue Ivy Carter Source:Instagram 35 of 100 36. Happy Sunday Source:Instagram 36 of 100 37. 💙 Source:Instagram 37 of 100 38. We Love Blue Ivy Source:Instagram 38 of 100 39. We Love Blue Ivy Source:Instagram 39 of 100 40. Blue & her cousin Julez at Mama Tina’s wedding! Source:Instagram 40 of 100 41. Blue Ivy Carter 41 of 100 42. Blue Ivy Carter 42 of 100 43. Blue Ivy Carter 43 of 100 44. Blue Ivy Carter 44 of 100 45. Blue Ivy Carter 45 of 100 46. Blue Ivy Carter 46 of 100 47. Blue Ivy Carter 47 of 100 48. Blue Ivy Carter 48 of 100 49. Blue Ivy Carter 49 of 100 50. Blue Ivy Carter 50 of 100 51. Blue Ivy Carter 51 of 100 52. Blue Ivy Carter 52 of 100 53. Blue Ivy Carter 53 of 100 54. Blue Ivy Carter 54 of 100 55. Blue Ivy Carter 55 of 100 56. Blue Ivy Carter 56 of 100 57. Blue Ivy Carter 57 of 100 58. Blue Ivy Carter 58 of 100 59. Blue Ivy Carter 59 of 100 60. Blue Ivy Carter 60 of 100 61. Blue Ivy Carter 61 of 100 62. Blue Ivy Carter 62 of 100 63. Blue Ivy Carter 63 of 100 64. Blue Ivy Carter 64 of 100 65. Blue Ivy Carter 65 of 100 66. Blue Ivy Carter & Beyonce 66 of 100 67. Blue Ivy Carter 67 of 100 68. Blue Ivy Carter 68 of 100 69. Blue Ivy Carter 69 of 100 70. Blue Ivy Carter 70 of 100 71. Blue Ivy Carter 71 of 100 72. Blue Ivy Carter 72 of 100 73. Blue Ivy Carter 73 of 100 74. Blue Ivy Carter 74 of 100 75. Blue Ivy Carter 75 of 100 76. Blue Ivy Carter 76 of 100 77. Blue Ivy Carter 77 of 100 78. Blue Ivy Carter 78 of 100 79. Blue Ivy Carter 79 of 100 80. Blue Ivy Carter 80 of 100 81. Blue Ivy Carter 81 of 100 82. Blue Ivy Carter 82 of 100 83. Blue Ivy Carter 83 of 100 84. rs_500x281-140824202130-tumblr_nauefoxpop1qh9nffo1_500 84 of 100 85. Blue Ivy Carter 85 of 100 86. Blue Ivy Carter 86 of 100 87. Blue Ivy Carter 87 of 100 88. Blue Ivy Carter 88 of 100 89. Blue Ivy Carter 89 of 100 90. Blue Ivy Carter 90 of 100 91. Blue Ivy Carter 91 of 100 92. Blue Ivy Carter 92 of 100 93. Blue Ivy Carter 93 of 100 94. Blue Ivy Carter 94 of 100 95. Blue Ivy Carter 95 of 100 96. Blue Ivy Carter 96 of 100 97. Blue Ivy Carter 97 of 100 98. Blue Ivy Carter 98 of 100 99. Blue Ivy Carter 99 of 100 100. Blue Ivy Carter 100 of 100 Skip ad Continue reading Bey Hive: Get A Look Inside Of Beyonce Life During And After Lemonade We Love Blue Ivy Carter WHATS TRENDING What Really Happened With Martin Lawrence & Tisha Campbell Martin??? Bill O’Reilly Says Slaves Who Built White House Were ‘Well-Fed’ These Adorable Photos Of Saint West Are All You Need To See Today! He's seriously precious.

Source: capitalxtra.com