9 O'Clock News
Home > 9 O'Clock News

Bey Hive: Get A Look Inside Of Beyonce Life During And After Lemonade

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 8 hours ago
Leave a comment
Utah Jazz v LA Clippers - Game Seven

Source: Andrew D. Bernstein / Getty

Bey Hive, Beyonce has a surprise for you!

It looks Like Beyonce is releasing another documentary and I know it’ll be one that will intrigue us all. The Formation Tour Documentary, Beyonce will be addressing the rumors involving her marriage, Lemonade, her second tour and of course the journey of her second pregnancy with the twins Rumi and Sir Carter  

Details still await as to whether the documentary will air on HBO or Netflix, but expect to get “a grittier look at the last two years of Beyonce’s life including an emotional tour stop in Glasgow, Scotland after the deaths of Alton Sterling and Philando Castille,” reads the press release.

We Love Blue Ivy Carter

100 photos Launch gallery

We Love Blue Ivy Carter

Continue reading Bey Hive: Get A Look Inside Of Beyonce Life During And After Lemonade

We Love Blue Ivy Carter

WHATS TRENDING What Really Happened With Martin Lawrence & Tisha Campbell Martin??? Bill O’Reilly Says Slaves Who Built White House Were ‘Well-Fed’ These Adorable Photos Of Saint West Are All You Need To See Today!  He's seriously precious.

Source: capitalxtra.com

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Win $250 Cash By Taking Our Music Survey!
 5 hours ago
08.01.17
Chris Brown Tears Into Donald Trump For Encouraging…
 22 hours ago
08.01.17
New York Couple Jumps From Building Over Severe…
 23 hours ago
08.01.17
Watch: Young Buck and Starlito Fight At A…
 23 hours ago
08.01.17
Cardi B Reveals Why She Never Promoted Her…
 1 day ago
08.01.17
Boosie Badazz’s Brother Arrested For Stealing Over $360K…
 1 day ago
08.01.17
J. Cole Was Denied Entry Into A Club…
 1 day ago
08.01.17
LOL: Rihanna Reacts To People Calling Out Her…
 3 days ago
07.31.17
Tyra Banks Regrets Posting Her Son’s Photo On…
 3 days ago
07.31.17
Watch: R. Kelly Finally Addresses Sex Cult Rumors
 4 days ago
07.29.17
Watch: Lamar Odom Opens Up About His Struggles…
 4 days ago
07.29.17
Safaree Samuels To Nicki Minaj: ‘You Were Supposed…
 4 days ago
07.29.17
Meek Mill Calls Split With Nicki Minaj A…
 4 days ago
07.29.17
HBO Responds to Backlash About Show Based On…
 4 days ago
07.29.17
Photos