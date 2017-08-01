Bobby Valentino Finally Speaks About Video With Transgender

Yesterday videos circulated of Bobby Valentino, Allegedly scrambling for his clothes to then running down leaving everything behind as heard by the transgender who was recording the video.

As the Transgender’s name is unknown she says she blasted Bobby V because he refuse to pay her for her services.

Hear why she felt it was necessary to blast Bobby V below:



Bobby Valentino has made statements about the allegations of his hiring a transgender prositiute and skipping out on the bill.

According to the statement release “Bobby claims the woman was not a prostitute. He also said he had no clue she was transgender, and that the video is an attempt to extort him.”

“Misrepresentation and deception were maliciously used to target Valentino; during the encounter, Valentino was victimized and threatened by acts of extortion which continued after his departure was captured on video,” the representative said in a statement to TMZ.com.

Uncle Snoop also had something to add. Check it out below:

In the words of Uncle Snoop “Gots to be more careful!”

Source: allhiphop.com

