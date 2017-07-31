How Boosie Badazz’s Brother Really Betrayed Him [EXCLUSIVE]

In July 2016, Boosie Badazz reported that someone had hacked into his bank account and took out hundreds of thousands of dollars. Finally, after a long investigation, cops have found out who assumed Boosie’s identity, hacked into his account, and drained it of a lot of money in gradual chunks.
It wasn’t a stranger, or even an untrustworthy friend- it was his own brother. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
