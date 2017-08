Procter and Gamble Presents Black In America: A Panel Discussion

Proctor and Gamble hosted a powerful panel discussion during the Cincinnati Music Festival at the National Underground Freedom Center. P&G’s goal is to redefine what society thinks about what is beautiful and have an open discussion about bias. P&G has spearheaded the movement ‘My Black is Beautiful’ and created a moving short video entitled “The Talk” about various showing parents sharing truths that bias African-American children experience in our world today. The audience watched this video before the discussion started.



Many were in attendance including nationally syndicated radio host Tom Joyner and lifestyle blogger Afrobella. Featured on the panel were Senator Nina Turner D-OH, Representative Alicia Reese D-OH, Sedrick Denson, Treva Lindsay, City Councilman Wendell Young and Iris Roley moderated by author Luvvie Ajayi. The discussion highlighted various tropics that African-Americans deal with like police brutality, health care, education and economics.

Take a look and some of the powerful messages that were shared at this event.

