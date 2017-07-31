Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

Two Spelman Students Killed In Car Accidents Less Than A Week Apart

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment
Car Crashes Into Pedestrians In Times Square

Source: Brazil Photo Press/CON / Getty

Erica Lanier and Princess Yates’s family, along with students and faculty of the prestigious HBCU, are in mourning due to the news of their tragic deaths. 

 

Spelman” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener”>Spelman College students and faculty are in mourning.

According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, officials from the prestigious HBCU confirmed on Friday that two students—Erica Lanier and Princess Yates—were killed in separate car crashes this past week.

“Both of the young ladies who passed away were active members of the Spelman community in vibrant and diverse ways,” a post on the Spelman Alumnae page stated.

“Please continue to pray for our Spelman sisters, their friends and their families at this difficult time.”

AJC reported that Lanier was killed on Wednesday in a suspected DUI crash involving Spelman grad Alexis Sims. Police reports allege that Sims was driving her 2009 Honda Civic downtown when she lost control of the car and crashed into a utility pole and a fence. Lanier, who was in the front passenger seat, died at the scene.

Lanier was a senior, an education studies major and a member of Morehouse College’s dance team Mahogany-N-Motion.


Sims, who was rushed to the hospital to get treated for non-life threatening injuries, was later charged with vehicular homicide, DUI and failure to maintain lane charges.

Larnier’s cousin told WSB-TV that Sims and Larnier were best friends and that family is not upset with her over their loved-one’s death.

Fellow student Princess Yates died in a car wreck on July 21 in Monrovia, Liberia in Africa. The 19-year-old was there to celebrate her grandmother’s 90th birthday.

AJC wrote that the details of the crash have yet to be released to the media.

Yates, who was originally from Staten Island, New York, was an active member of the city’s NAACP Youth Council.

“Princess was not only an asset to our council, but one of the sweetest, funniest individuals we have ever had the pleasure to work with,” the organization said in a statement.

“Her charisma, willingness to help and passion for this council made her a key element in our rebranding and our continued success. We love and miss her. We ask you to pray for her family during this time.”

Yates was an environmental science and dual degree engineering major that was slated to graduate in 2019.

In a statement, the college’s president Mary Schmidt Campbell, Ph.D sent her condolences to the students’ families.

RELATED NEWS:

#BlackGirlMagic: This 19-Year-Old Spelman Student Is Running For City Council

More Black Women Are Killed In U.S. Than Any Other Race, Says CDC

#SayHerName: Armed Woman Killed By Seattle Police Suffered From Mental Health Issues, Says Family

 

SOURCE: HelloBeautiful.com

Article Courtesy of HelloBeautiful 

First Picture Courtesy of Brazil Photo Press, CON, and HelloBeautiful

First, Second, and Fourth Tweet, and Second, Third, and Fifth Picture Courtesy of Twitter and HelloBeautiful

Fourth Picture Courtesy of Facebook and HelloBeautiful

Video Courtesy of YouTube, WSB-TV Atlanta, and HelloBeautiful

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Win $250 Cash By Taking Our Music Survey!
 5 hours ago
08.01.17
Chris Brown Tears Into Donald Trump For Encouraging…
 22 hours ago
08.01.17
New York Couple Jumps From Building Over Severe…
 23 hours ago
08.01.17
Watch: Young Buck and Starlito Fight At A…
 23 hours ago
08.01.17
Cardi B Reveals Why She Never Promoted Her…
 1 day ago
08.01.17
Boosie Badazz’s Brother Arrested For Stealing Over $360K…
 1 day ago
08.01.17
J. Cole Was Denied Entry Into A Club…
 1 day ago
08.01.17
LOL: Rihanna Reacts To People Calling Out Her…
 3 days ago
07.31.17
Tyra Banks Regrets Posting Her Son’s Photo On…
 3 days ago
07.31.17
Watch: R. Kelly Finally Addresses Sex Cult Rumors
 4 days ago
07.29.17
Watch: Lamar Odom Opens Up About His Struggles…
 4 days ago
07.29.17
Safaree Samuels To Nicki Minaj: ‘You Were Supposed…
 4 days ago
07.29.17
Meek Mill Calls Split With Nicki Minaj A…
 4 days ago
07.29.17
HBO Responds to Backlash About Show Based On…
 4 days ago
07.29.17
Photos