Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

J. Cole Was Denied Entry Into A Club And His Fans Lost It

Check out the shady moment.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment

2016 Pemberton Music Festival

Source: Jim Bennett / Getty


J. Cole should have hit up the 6 God, Drizzy, when he landed in Toronto over the weekend and headed to the club. Unfortunately, the rapper had to deal with the dreadful feeling of waiting in line at a club on a Saturday night, just to be denied entry.

A video of J. Cole and actor Michael B. Jordan being blocked from entering a Toronto nightclub made its rounds on the Internet. In the cell phone footage of the incident, fans begin chanting Cole’s name, urging the bouncer to let him in the club. The 2014 Forest Hills Drive rapper even joined in on the chanting. Thanks to the crowd, the bouncer eventually waved Cole inside the nightclub.

No word on whether or not they didn’t allow Cole inside because he wasn’t dressed properly (he was wearing a hoodie) or they just didn’t know who he was. Either way, the fans made it happen.

Toronto club denies @j.cole and @michaelbjordan entry as fans chant to let them in

A post shared by VladTV (@vladtv) on

Hopefully, it all worked out for Michael B. Jordan as well. Check out the clip above.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Win $250 Cash By Taking Our Music Survey!
 5 hours ago
08.01.17
Chris Brown Tears Into Donald Trump For Encouraging…
 22 hours ago
08.01.17
New York Couple Jumps From Building Over Severe…
 23 hours ago
08.01.17
Watch: Young Buck and Starlito Fight At A…
 23 hours ago
08.01.17
Cardi B Reveals Why She Never Promoted Her…
 1 day ago
08.01.17
Boosie Badazz’s Brother Arrested For Stealing Over $360K…
 1 day ago
08.01.17
J. Cole Was Denied Entry Into A Club…
 1 day ago
08.01.17
LOL: Rihanna Reacts To People Calling Out Her…
 3 days ago
07.31.17
Tyra Banks Regrets Posting Her Son’s Photo On…
 3 days ago
07.31.17
Watch: R. Kelly Finally Addresses Sex Cult Rumors
 4 days ago
07.29.17
Watch: Lamar Odom Opens Up About His Struggles…
 4 days ago
07.29.17
Safaree Samuels To Nicki Minaj: ‘You Were Supposed…
 4 days ago
07.29.17
Meek Mill Calls Split With Nicki Minaj A…
 4 days ago
07.29.17
HBO Responds to Backlash About Show Based On…
 4 days ago
07.29.17
Photos