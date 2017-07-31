Entertainment
Cardi B Reveals Why She Never Promoted Her Music On ‘Love & Hip Hop’

She played it smart.

From being an exotic dancer to a social media sensation to arguably having the song of the summer — Cardi B‘s glow up is definitely one for the books.

The Bronx beauty recently stopped by Richmond, Virginia’s iPower studios and opened up about her music career, new money and more. Cardi even revealed why she decided not to promote her music on Love & Hip Hop: New York.

She told host Yonni Rude, “I don’t want the drama on the show and my personality to overshadow the music. The things that I do, a lot of people might not agree with and might lose a couple of music fans because of that. And I just said I’m gonna step away [from the show].”

Cardi added, “I wouldn’t even have time to be in the studio [if I still did the show]. A lot of people don’t know how much work that you have to put in when you’re an artist. When I’m in a party, it’s a job. When I’m recording, it’s a job. I have to be in character, it’s a job. I’m clubbing every night, it’s my job. I’m a light-skinned girl that sleeps four or five hours a day, I’m looking washed, I’m tired. People don’t understand that.”


But Cardi B’s work as an artist doesn’t take away from her first love — making money. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper admitted, “Music is my passion, but money is my passion, too.”


If all of Cardi’s music gets her #BardiGang as hype as her “Bodak Yellow” track, then a full album from Belcalis  is a no brainer:

Check out the interview above to see what else Cardi B had to say about her fear of dropping an album and more.

Cardi B recently announced that she would not be returning to Love & Hip Hop: New York after the current season.      

