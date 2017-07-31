Boosie Badazz’s Brother Arrested For Stealing Over $360K From Him

Boosie Badazz doesn’t play when it comes to his money, so imagine his reaction when he found out that $361,000 was stolen from his account — by his own brother.

According to TMZ, the rapper complained to police that someone had taken loads of cash from his Capital One bank account and made a bunch of transactions. After doing some investigation, cops discovered that Boosie’s brother, Taquari Hatch, made more than a dozen wire transfers to different people, who would then give him cash. The police report shows that Hatch sent as much as $80k in one transfer.

Taquari even posed as Boosie while on the phone with Capital One customer service, but blew his cover when he mentioned having a wife, because the rapper isn’t married. The misinformation caused the bank’s fraud service to be on alert.

Taquari was arrested last week and booked for identity theft and fraud charges. Boosie has yet to speak out about the charges against his brother.