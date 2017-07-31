The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Why We Don’t Believe Allegations That Shar Jackson Abused Granddaughter [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment


Former Nickelodeon actor Chris Massey and Cassalei Jackson (daughter of “Moesha” star Shar Jackson) have a two year old little girl together. Chris Massey went public with the accusation that their daughter’s grandmother, Shar, abused the child. He even took her to court on the matter, and managed to get the judge to rule in his favor. But the thing is, his story doesn’t make any sense. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6AM to 10AM ET/ 5AM to 9AM C.

RELATED: Shar Jackson’s Daughter Defends Her Mom Against Child Abuse Claims

RELATED: Spirit On Addressing The Effects Of Abuse On Families & Relationships [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Does Dr. Dre Deserve To Be Hated Now For His Abuse Against Michel’le? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (07/08 – 07/14)

13 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (07/08 – 07/14)

Continue reading Why We Don’t Believe Allegations That Shar Jackson Abused Granddaughter [EXCLUSIVE]

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (07/08 – 07/14)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
African American businesswoman throwing money in the air
Win $250 Cash By Taking Our Music Survey!
 5 hours ago
08.01.17
Chris Brown Tears Into Donald Trump For Encouraging…
 22 hours ago
08.01.17
New York Couple Jumps From Building Over Severe…
 23 hours ago
08.01.17
Watch: Young Buck and Starlito Fight At A…
 23 hours ago
08.01.17
Cardi B Reveals Why She Never Promoted Her…
 1 day ago
08.01.17
Boosie Badazz’s Brother Arrested For Stealing Over $360K…
 1 day ago
08.01.17
J. Cole Was Denied Entry Into A Club…
 1 day ago
08.01.17
LOL: Rihanna Reacts To People Calling Out Her…
 3 days ago
07.31.17
Tyra Banks Regrets Posting Her Son’s Photo On…
 3 days ago
07.31.17
Watch: R. Kelly Finally Addresses Sex Cult Rumors
 4 days ago
07.29.17
Watch: Lamar Odom Opens Up About His Struggles…
 4 days ago
07.29.17
Safaree Samuels To Nicki Minaj: ‘You Were Supposed…
 4 days ago
07.29.17
Meek Mill Calls Split With Nicki Minaj A…
 4 days ago
07.29.17
HBO Responds to Backlash About Show Based On…
 4 days ago
07.29.17
Photos