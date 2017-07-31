Why We Don’t Believe Allegations That Shar Jackson Abused Granddaughter [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Former Nickelodeon actor Chris Massey and Cassalei Jackson (daughter of “Moesha” star Shar Jackson) have a two year old little girl together. Chris Massey went public with the accusation that their daughter’s grandmother, Shar, abused the child. He even took her to court on the matter, and managed to get the judge to rule in his favor. But the thing is, his story doesn’t make any sense. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6AM to 10AM ET/ 5AM to 9AM C.

RELATED: Shar Jackson’s Daughter Defends Her Mom Against Child Abuse Claims

RELATED: Spirit On Addressing The Effects Of Abuse On Families & Relationships [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Does Dr. Dre Deserve To Be Hated Now For His Abuse Against Michel’le? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]