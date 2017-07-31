The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Why 50 Cent And His Son Need Iyanla Vanzant [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 1 day ago
50 Cent took to Instagram the other day with a photo of himself and his on-screen son from an episode of “Power.” He asked some poignant questions about loving a child of your own who doesn’t love you back, and the whole thing seemed to hit a little close to home for him.

Why can’t someone get Iyanla in there to fix some lives? This father-son duo shouldn’t go estranged any longer. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Photos