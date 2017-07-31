Will Bill Cosby’s Lawyer Help R. Kelly? [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

R. Kelly is another scrutiny yet again for yet another round of sexual assault allegations. The findings of 16 years worth of reporting about R. Kelly’s strange sexual practices and abuse history were leaked on Buzzfeed, reigniting conversations about R. Kelly and his suspicious relations with girls and significantly younger women.

Both R. Kelly and one of his alleged “captives” have vehemently denied these accusations, but he did also lawyer up- with Bill Cosby‘s former lawyer. Will she be able to win on R. Kelly’s behalf? Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

