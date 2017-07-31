Why Torrei Hart Had To Shut Amber Rose All The Way Down [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In a recent interview, Amber Rose discussed the “blessing and the curse” of being a beautiful woman, coming from South Philly, a city she claims isn’t full of “traditionally attractive people.” Immediately, people came for her on social media, decoding her statements and finding them to be ignorant comments based on her light complexion and “mixed” heritage.

One voice that stood out in the collective clapback was Torrei Hart, who didn’t mince any words as she dragged Amber for the ideas she perpetuated. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

