Why Torrei Hart Had To Shut Amber Rose All The Way Down [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 23 hours ago
In a recent interview, Amber Rose discussed the “blessing and the curse” of being a beautiful woman, coming from South Philly, a city she claims isn’t full of “traditionally attractive people.” Immediately, people came for her on social media, decoding her statements and finding them to be ignorant comments based on her light complexion and “mixed” heritage.

One voice that stood out in the collective clapback was Torrei Hart, who didn’t mince any words as she dragged Amber for the ideas she perpetuated. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Amber Rose has come a long way since her days as a stripper. The model has managed to transform herself into one of the hottest figures in media in just a few short years, and we’ve loved every moment of it. From being the apple of Kanye West’s eye to a Slut Walk maven, check out some of Amber Rose’s best moments throughout the years.

Photos