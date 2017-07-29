News
Home > News

Texas Teen Faces Felony Charges After Lying About Being Raped By Three Black Men

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 6 hours ago
Leave a comment

Yellow Police Tape Against Road

Source: Kimberly Dela Cruz / EyeEm / Getty


A Texas teenager who ran into a church half naked and bloody screaming that she’d been ganged raped by three black men in masks, has been indicted on felony charges after confessing it was all a lie.

Back in March, Breana Harmon, 19, originally told police that three men took her into the woods where two of them raped her while the third held her down. Harmon also claimed the men threatened to harm her again if she told anyone.

However, medical eaminations did not find evidence supporing the teens claims of sexual assault. Cuts on her jeans that were discovered didn’t match those on her legs, the station reported. Two weeks later, the teen confessed that the rape story was all made up and the cuts on her legs were self-inflicted.

According to the Herald Democrat, Harmon claimed that “things from her past started going through her head” and that she “began cutting herself and her jeans.” Allegedly, said she made up the assaults so her mother wouldn’t know she cut herself.

Harmon lies have landed her in deep trouble. She’s been indicted on felony charges earlier this week, after being initially hit with a misdemeanor in March. Each of the charges carries a maximum prison sentence of 10 years as well as a maximum fine of $10,000. The Charges include tampering with physical evidence and tampering with government record. Grayson County District Attorney Joe Brown said he upped the after considering what could have happened to three innocent men following her claims.

SOURCE: AOL | IMAGE CREDIT: Getty

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Cincinnati Summer Jam

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

3 photos Launch gallery

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

Continue reading Texas Teen Faces Felony Charges After Lying About Being Raped By Three Black Men

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Watch: R. Kelly Finally Addresses Sex Cult Rumors
 1 day ago
07.29.17
Watch: Lamar Odom Opens Up About His Struggles…
 1 day ago
07.29.17
Safaree Samuels To Nicki Minaj: ‘You Were Supposed…
 1 day ago
07.29.17
Meek Mill Calls Split With Nicki Minaj A…
 1 day ago
07.29.17
HBO Responds to Backlash About Show Based On…
 1 day ago
07.29.17
Keke Palmer Slams Kylie Jenner’s Plastic Surgery Transformation
 1 day ago
07.29.17
Drake’s Thirsty Burglar Takes Things To A New…
 1 day ago
07.29.17
Rick Ross Apologizes For His Comments About Female…
 1 day ago
07.29.17
Bobby Brown Remembers Bobbi Kristina With A Pointed…
 2 days ago
07.28.17
Rapper Z-Ro Allegedly Beat His Ex-Girlfriend For Over…
 2 days ago
07.28.17
Watch: Young Buck Addresses Domestic Violence Allegations
 2 days ago
07.28.17
Watch: Justin Bieber Slams Truck Into Paparazzi While…
 2 days ago
07.28.17
Tia Mowry Has One Last Thing to Say…
 2 days ago
07.28.17
Here’s How Lil Wayne Reacted to Drake’s Weezy…
 2 days ago
07.28.17
Photos