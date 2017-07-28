Entertainment
Drake's Thirsty Burglar Takes Things To A New Level

Can't stop, won't stop.

Nia Noelle

Posted 13 hours ago
2016 American Music Awards - Roaming Show

Source: Christopher Polk/AMA2016 / Getty


The thirsty bandit strikes again! Drake‘s ride-or-die intruder won’t take no for an answer and she’s determined to claim her place in Drake’s mansion.

The 24-year-old woman, who was previously caught in Drizzy’s crib stealing sodas back in April, was caught once again trying to enter his Hidden Hills pad. On Thursday morning, she approached Drake’s security saying she was on the list, according to TMZ. Her finessing didn’t work and the guards told her to leave. She stood her ground.

When the cops arrived, things escalated and sources say the woman spit on not one, not two, but three deputies. When she tried to continue her artillery of saliva, the cops hit her with pepper spray. They arrested her for trespassing and assault on a police officer.

Drake once again wasn’t home to meet his intruder. Drake’s folks got the woman off the hook for her April break in, but she may not be so lucky this time around.

