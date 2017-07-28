Entertainment
Meek Mill Calls Split With Nicki Minaj A ‘Loss’

The Philly rapper opens up.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 11 hours ago
Golden State Warriors v Philadelphia 76ers

Source: Mitchell Leff / Getty


Meek Mill is getting vulnerable when it comes to matters of the heart. Apparently, the Philly rapper was heartbroken when he split with Nicki Minaj and their relationship was something he dreamed of way before they got involved.

Meek appeared on Philadelphia’s Power 99 radio station and talked about his relationship with Nicki. “It was a win,” he said. “I got Nicki when I was… like I came up. I always wanted Nicki my whole life. I used to talk…remember I had the rap about it. I bagged that. So that was a win, of course.”

The 31-year-old rapper then went on to say their separation impacted him deeply. “Of course breaking up with anyone you love is a loss. Period. Game time. Want me to make up a lie or something? It’s so easy to tell the truth now.” Check out the clip below:

#PressPlay Awww #MeekMill speaks out about his relationship with #NickiMinaj Via: @power99philly

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

Meek and Nicki called it quits back in January, which Nicki confirmed in a tweet. See below:

Now, Meek is focused on his album Wins and Loses, which is out now.

Photos