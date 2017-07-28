Safaree Samuels To Nicki Minaj: ‘You Were Supposed To Have My Child’

It’s mourning season for the brokenhearted this summer — or at least for Nicki Minaj‘s exes.
Meek Mill recently went on a radio show and said his split with Nicki was “a loss.” Now, her other ex, Safaree Samuels, is feeling the heartbreak. The rapper and TV personality took to Twitter today. See below:
The tweet has since been deleted, but it’s already got people talking. Did Safaree and Nick have baby plans? Is the Love & Hip Hop star just in desperate need for attention? Whether his tweet was true or not, Twitter already decided to go off. See the cackles below:
Safaree and Nicki split back in 2014, and three years later, love still burns.
