Rick Ross Apologizes For His Misogynistic Comments About Signing A Female Artists

Rick Ross is feeling the heat and has issued an apology for disgusting comments he made on a NYC radio station

He said:

“You know, I never did [sign a female rapper] because I always thought that like I would end up f*cking the female rapper [and then] f*cking the business up. I’m so focused on my business. I gotta be honest with you. You know, she looking good and I’m spending so much money on the photoshoots…I gotta f*ck a couple times.”

After his comments sparked outrage online, he took to Facebook to apologize.

“I want to address an insensitive comment I made on a very sensitive issue, especially in a minority dominated industry like hip hop,” Rick writes. “My entire empire’s backbone is led by 2 of the strongest people I know and they happen to be women, my mother and sister. The operations wouldn’t run without them and I have the highest regard and respect for women in this industry. I have a daughter myself, my most cherished gift in the world.

“My comment is not reflection of my beliefs on the issue. A mistake I regret,” he continues. “I hope to use my mistake, my platform and the community to create positive discussion to implement change on a very important issue. respect for the ones who stand up to say hey that isn’t right. Now it’s time to accept responsibility and all do better.

“I look forward to continue working with & supporting female artists. my discovery process was documented by vh1 on #signed which premiered last night. Many of the most talented artists you’ll see in the running to be the next #MMG superstars are female artists. I look forward to clarifying my comments through my support.

Thank you to everyone who’s going through the journey with me, we coming out everyday stronger.”

