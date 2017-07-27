So Beautiful
Home > So Beautiful

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Jada Pinkett Is Stylish In Summertime Pink

Written By: Hello Beautiful Staff

Posted 16 hours ago
Leave a comment

Fresh off the success of her movie, Girls Trip, Jada Pinkett Smith headed to the U.K., promoting in true fashionista style!

Jada sported a bright fuchsia Baja East drop jacket and flutter top while doing her press stop in Europe. The satin material was tied slightly above her waist while she wore it with a pair of skinny white jeans and bright blue pumps.

Her tresses were pulled back in to a cute and simple ponytail showing off her soft, natural make-up. Jada kept the jewelry at a minimum while showing off a fierce manicure in razor black.

What’s your take on Jada’s hot pink look? Is it haute or naught? Take that vote now!


DON’T MISS:

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Jada Pinkett Smith’s Silver Shine

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Simone Biles Collects Best Female Athlete While Flowing In Blue

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Marjorie Harvey’s 4th Of July Two Piece (And We’re Not Talking Chicken)

Los Angeles Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures 'Focus'

Happy Birthday Jada Pinkett-Smith! 15 Reasons She's One Of Our Favorite Celebs Of All Time

2 photos Launch gallery

Happy Birthday Jada Pinkett-Smith! 15 Reasons She's One Of Our Favorite Celebs Of All Time

Continue reading Happy Birthday Jada Pinkett-Smith! 15 Reasons She’s One Of Our Favorite Celebs Of All Time

Happy Birthday Jada Pinkett-Smith! 15 Reasons She's One Of Our Favorite Celebs Of All Time

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Bobby Brown Remembers Bobbi Kristina With A Pointed…
 12 hours ago
07.28.17
Rapper Z-Ro Allegedly Beat His Ex-Girlfriend For Over…
 15 hours ago
07.28.17
Watch: Young Buck Addresses Domestic Violence Allegations
 15 hours ago
07.28.17
Watch: Justin Bieber Slams Truck Into Paparazzi While…
 15 hours ago
07.28.17
Tia Mowry Has One Last Thing to Say…
 16 hours ago
07.28.17
Here’s How Lil Wayne Reacted to Drake’s Weezy…
 17 hours ago
07.28.17
And Now, A Word From Joe Budden On…
 2 days ago
07.26.17
Amber Rose Keeps It 100 About Blac Chyna…
 2 days ago
07.26.17
Kendrick Lamar Tops VMA Nominations
 2 days ago
07.26.17
Honorees For BET’s ‘Black Girls Rock!’ Announced
 3 days ago
07.25.17
The Juiciest Moments From ‘Love & Hip Hop…
 3 days ago
07.24.17
Charlize Theron Claps Back At Tia Mowry Over…
 3 days ago
07.25.17
Michael Irvin Will Not Be Charged In Sexual…
 3 days ago
07.25.17
John Singleton Defends R. Kelly, ‘A Lot Of…
 3 days ago
07.25.17
Photos