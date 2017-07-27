The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Gary’s Tea: Is Kevin Hart Having An Affair? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 14 hours ago
Leave a comment


Kevin Hart was spotted out late in Miami on his birthday with a woman who is not his wife. This sighting sent the rumor mill churning, especially when it’s common knowledge that Kevin left his last wife for his current wife.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Kevin shot down rumors on Instagram, and has since been spotted dancing with his lovely pregnant wifey, but that hasn’t really put an end to suspicions. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to The Rickey Smiley Morning Show LIVE every weekday from 6AM to 10AM ET.

RELATED: Tika Sumpter On Why She Didn’t Go To Kevin Hart’s Wedding [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Tika Sumpter Talks About Running Into Kevin Hart’s Fiance Before Filming A Love Scene With Him [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Kevin Hart On Getting Choked Up While Receiving His Star On The Walk Of Fame [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (07/08 – 07/14)

14 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (07/08 – 07/14)

Continue reading Gary’s Tea: Is Kevin Hart Having An Affair? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (07/08 – 07/14)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Bobby Brown Remembers Bobbi Kristina With A Pointed…
 12 hours ago
07.28.17
Rapper Z-Ro Allegedly Beat His Ex-Girlfriend For Over…
 15 hours ago
07.28.17
Watch: Young Buck Addresses Domestic Violence Allegations
 15 hours ago
07.28.17
Watch: Justin Bieber Slams Truck Into Paparazzi While…
 15 hours ago
07.28.17
Tia Mowry Has One Last Thing to Say…
 16 hours ago
07.28.17
Here’s How Lil Wayne Reacted to Drake’s Weezy…
 17 hours ago
07.28.17
And Now, A Word From Joe Budden On…
 2 days ago
07.26.17
Amber Rose Keeps It 100 About Blac Chyna…
 2 days ago
07.26.17
Kendrick Lamar Tops VMA Nominations
 2 days ago
07.26.17
Honorees For BET’s ‘Black Girls Rock!’ Announced
 3 days ago
07.25.17
The Juiciest Moments From ‘Love & Hip Hop…
 3 days ago
07.24.17
Charlize Theron Claps Back At Tia Mowry Over…
 3 days ago
07.25.17
Michael Irvin Will Not Be Charged In Sexual…
 3 days ago
07.25.17
John Singleton Defends R. Kelly, ‘A Lot Of…
 3 days ago
07.25.17
Photos