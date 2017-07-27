Gary’s Tea: Is Kevin Hart Having An Affair? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Kevin Hart was spotted out late in Miami on his birthday with a woman who is not his wife. This sighting sent the rumor mill churning, especially when it’s common knowledge that Kevin left his last wife for his current wife.

Kevin shot down rumors on Instagram, and has since been spotted dancing with his lovely pregnant wifey, but that hasn’t really put an end to suspicions. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

