How Trey Songz Blew His Chances With Halle Berry [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 10 hours ago
Trey Songz got gutsy this week when he pursued his crush on Halle Berry. The R&B singer slid into the newly single actress’ DMs and is currently hoping to hear back from her. He may have had a chance… if he didn’t broadcast the bold move on Twitter and put Halle on the spot. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

