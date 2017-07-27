How Trey Songz Blew His Chances With Halle Berry [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Trey Songz got gutsy this week when he pursued his crush on Halle Berry. The R&B singer slid into the newly single actress’ DMs and is currently hoping to hear back from her. He may have had a chance… if he didn’t broadcast the bold move on Twitter and put Halle on the spot. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

