Spirit & Rickey Smiley On Breaking Traumatic Generational Cycles [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Spirit was in “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” studio answering relationship questions! One woman calls with the problem of a wishy-washy significant other who won’t commit to her or make any kind of concrete decisions about where they stand romantically.

Then, another woman calls asking for help with the dysfunction in her family as she realizes its having devastating affects on her son. Spirit & Rickey Smiley discuss the immense importance of coming together as a family to address all of the hurt and harmful habits that go unchecked. Check out this exclusive interview to hear more of Spirit’s helpful advice in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

