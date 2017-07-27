Entertainment
Rapper Z-Ro Allegedly Beat His Ex-Girlfriend For Over Two Hours

SMH.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 15 hours ago
I guess the birds are singing "Big Moe" songs again… #noloveboulevard #zro #onedeepentertainment

A post shared by Z-RO (@zromocitydon) on

Z-Ro has added his name to the list of rappers who’ve gone to jail for not knowing how to keep their hands to themselves.

According to TMZ, the Houston emcee was arrested on Wednesday after allegedly beating his ex-girlfriend for over two hours. Police say that Z-Ro’s ex, rapper Just Brittany, reported the incident on Monday to Harris County cops, but said the incident happened back in April.

Sometimes life has a tendency to wipe away a smile. God has a tendency to keep you smiling 😃🙏🏼

A post shared by Just Brittany (@queenjustbrittany) on

On Wednesday, cops wrote a report and immediately sent it to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, which determined it was enough to arrest the Houston legend and charge him with felony aggravated assault. No word on why Brittany waited three months to report the incident, but sources say she played the cops recorded audio of the alleged incident — which played a huge part in Z-Ro being charged.

He is currently being held without bond and is expected in court Thursday morning.

