Watch: Young Buck Addresses Domestic Violence Allegations

Drama continues in the rapper's life.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 15 hours ago
Young Buck wants to clear his name. According to him, he’s not an abusive monster and a district attorney is out to get him.

On July 18, the G-Unit rapper was charged with vandalism and assault in Nashville, Tennessee. The charges came after an arrest warrant was issued for Buck stemming from a 2016 altercation with his girlfriend — he allegedly kicked in the door at his home.

But according to Buck, although he may have gotten violent at the door, he’d never put his hands on a woman. He told TMZ, “I didn’t do it. Straight up. Honestly, it’s a situation that was old. It was never a situation where there was physical contact or me putting my hands on a woman.  I got four girls so I would never in my life put my hands on no man’s woman.”

Young Buck, who was released from jail last week on a $10K bond, says he blames the district attorney for all the madness, adding, “This situation stemmed from the same DA that actually sent me to prison. The powers that make things like this occur would actually come from somebody in that position. This situation is a state situation, I went to federal prison. The same DA is not the DA that should be on this situation.”

Buck also said that his situation couldn’t have been that bad because he’s still with the woman.

Hopefully, Buck has learned a lesson, stay out of trouble and focus on the music.

Photos