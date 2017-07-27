Entertainment
Bobby Brown Remembers Bobbi Kristina With A Pointed Message

The singer still grieves the loss of his daughter.

Wednesday marked two years since Bobbi Kristina Brown passed away. The music scion, and daughter of Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown, died on July 26, 2015 at age 22, after nearly six months in a coma. She was found facedown in a tub by her former boyfriend Nick Gordon on January 31, 2015.

To honor his late daughter, Bobby Brown took to Twitter on Wednesday and posted a video of Bobbi singing Adele’s “Someone Like You.” He also included an ad for The National Domestic Violence Hotline. The PSA is a yet another indication that Brown believes Gordon abused his daughter and caused her death.

Nick Gordon has still not faced criminal charges for his alleged connection to Bobbi Kristina’s death, though he was ordered to pay $36 million to her estate in a wrongful death lawsuit in November 2016. In June 2017, Gordon was put behind bars for domestic battery charges against his new girlfriend. Bobby has said before that he believes Gordon should be locked up. It appears his stance on his daughter’s ex hasn’t changed.

R.I.P., Bobbi Kristina.

