Beyonce and Jay Z Hire Six Nannies For $100K Each

Beyonce and Jay Z have hired six nannies for twins Rumi and Sir Carter.

According to a Wednesday report from US OK! magazine, the nannies will get paid $100,000 a year each.

‘The twins don’t sleep at the same time, so she decided she needed three per child, working in eight hour shifts,’ a source said.

It is not unusual for parents of newborn twins to have both day and night nannies, according to care.com.