Kim and Kanye Are Having Another Baby!

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
According to U.S. Weekly Kim and Kanye are going to be parents again!  The couple has been very vocal about wanting to expand their family but had to hire a surrogate to carry their child because Kim has placenta accreta and she may not live through another pregnancy.

 Kanye West & Kim Kardashian Reportedly Hire Surrogate For Third Child

The West choose a woman from San Diego in her late 20’s through an agency.  Reports say she is three months along and if our math is right she should be delivering Kim and Kanye’s baby in January of 2018.  TMZ reported last month that Kim and Kanye must put down a deposit of $68,850 with the agency, and also pay the following…$45,000 in 10, $4,500 monthly installments. If there are multiples, the surrogate gets $5k for each additional kid, and if the surrogate loses reproductive organs, she gets $4,000 as well.  And in addition to all that the West paid $68,850 to the agency for their services.

And you thought your kids were expensive!   Congrats to the West!


Photos