Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

And Now, A Word From Joe Budden On Usher’s Herpes Scandal

As always, the host has an opinion.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 21 hours ago
Leave a comment

VH1 'Love & Hip Hop' Season 4 Premiere

Source: Brian Ach / Getty


Joe Budden always has an opinion about trending news. When it came to the topic of Usher allegedly giving women herpes, the legendary hater let loose.

On Complex’s Everyday Struggle, DJ Akademiks, his co-host, could barley set up the conversation. Just a mention of Usher and herpes, Budden quickly interrupted, “I’m just singing ‘let it burn’ in my head,” referring to Usher’s 2004 “Burn” song. Joe was shocked Usher was allegedly sued for $10 million, saying herpes isn’t “an everyday thing” and “it goes away sometimes.”

After some laughter, Budden revealed the STD is very common in the entertainment industry. “All these n*ggas got herpes! You think they just running around sticking their d*ck in every groupie in the continent and ain’t contract nothing?” Budden finally says that since he met Usher, he doesn’t want to talk bad about him, but it seemed a little too late for that.

Herpes is very common in the U.S. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, one in six people between the ages of 14 to 49 have genital herpes and 90 percent of people who have herpes don’t know they are infected. The virus is spread by skin-to-skin contact, intercourse is not required. Herpes is not curable, but there’s medication to prevent or shorten outbreaks.

DJ Akedemiks and Joe didn’t take the time to cover this, but they definitely made room to assure each other that they didn’t have herpes. You can watch the full conversation below.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Cincinnati Summer Jam

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

3 photos Launch gallery

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

Continue reading And Now, A Word From Joe Budden On Usher’s Herpes Scandal

Cincinnati Summer Jam Moments Caught On Camera [GALLERY]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
And Now, A Word From Joe Budden On…
 21 hours ago
07.26.17
Amber Rose Keeps It 100 About Blac Chyna…
 21 hours ago
07.26.17
Kendrick Lamar Tops VMA Nominations
 22 hours ago
07.26.17
Honorees For BET’s ‘Black Girls Rock!’ Announced
 23 hours ago
07.25.17
The Juiciest Moments From ‘Love & Hip Hop…
 2 days ago
07.24.17
Charlize Theron Claps Back At Tia Mowry Over…
 2 days ago
07.25.17
Michael Irvin Will Not Be Charged In Sexual…
 2 days ago
07.25.17
John Singleton Defends R. Kelly, ‘A Lot Of…
 2 days ago
07.25.17
Trick Daddy Goes Ballistic On Meek Mill For…
 2 days ago
07.25.17
Watch: Tyga Claps Back At Birdman Over Contract…
 2 days ago
07.25.17
DJ J.Dough x RajiTheOne
RajiTheOne Stop’s By The Wiz To Chop It…
 3 days ago
07.23.17
The Most Epic Quotes From ‘Insecure’ Season One
 3 days ago
07.23.17
Seven Chick Flicks That Every Black Girl Should…
 5 days ago
07.23.17
Mother Whose One-Year-Old Allegedly Died In A Hot…
 5 days ago
07.23.17
Photos