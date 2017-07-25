Rickey Smiley Dedicates Heartfelt Praise Break To Youth Sports Coaches [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Rickey Smiley is touched by emotion when he thinks about all of the youth sports coaches out there that dedicate themselves so fully to molding their athletes into well-rounded, responsible disciplined young adults. He opens up about his own experience playing little-league football as a kid, which he says saved his life as a young man without a father figure in his home.

Click on the audio player to listen to BeBe and CeCe Winans‘ “Addictive Love” from this special Praise Beak in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

