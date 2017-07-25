The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Rickey Smiley Dedicates Heartfelt Praise Break To Youth Sports Coaches [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 22 hours ago
Leave a comment


Rickey Smiley is touched by emotion when he thinks about all of the youth sports coaches out there that dedicate themselves so fully to molding their athletes into well-rounded, responsible disciplined young adults. He opens up about his own experience playing little-league football as a kid, which he says saved his life as a young man without a father figure in his home.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Click on the audio player to listen to BeBe and CeCe Winans‘ “Addictive Love” from this special Praise Beak in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to The Rickey Smiley Morning Show LIVE every weekday from 6AM to 10AM ET.

RELATED: Praise Break: BeBe & CeCe Winans “Heaven” [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Praise Break: Yolanda Adams “How Great Thou Art” [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Praise Break: Jermaine Dolly On Becoming “The Jesus Guy In The Hood” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

[Photos] Jekalyn Carr Live At Spirit Of Praise

11 photos Launch gallery

[Photos] Jekalyn Carr Live At Spirit Of Praise

Continue reading [Photos] Jekalyn Carr Live At Spirit Of Praise

[Photos] Jekalyn Carr Live At Spirit Of Praise

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
And Now, A Word From Joe Budden On…
 21 hours ago
07.26.17
Amber Rose Keeps It 100 About Blac Chyna…
 21 hours ago
07.26.17
Kendrick Lamar Tops VMA Nominations
 22 hours ago
07.26.17
Honorees For BET’s ‘Black Girls Rock!’ Announced
 23 hours ago
07.25.17
The Juiciest Moments From ‘Love & Hip Hop…
 2 days ago
07.24.17
Charlize Theron Claps Back At Tia Mowry Over…
 2 days ago
07.25.17
Michael Irvin Will Not Be Charged In Sexual…
 2 days ago
07.25.17
John Singleton Defends R. Kelly, ‘A Lot Of…
 2 days ago
07.25.17
Trick Daddy Goes Ballistic On Meek Mill For…
 2 days ago
07.25.17
Watch: Tyga Claps Back At Birdman Over Contract…
 2 days ago
07.25.17
DJ J.Dough x RajiTheOne
RajiTheOne Stop’s By The Wiz To Chop It…
 3 days ago
07.23.17
The Most Epic Quotes From ‘Insecure’ Season One
 3 days ago
07.23.17
Seven Chick Flicks That Every Black Girl Should…
 5 days ago
07.23.17
Mother Whose One-Year-Old Allegedly Died In A Hot…
 5 days ago
07.23.17
Photos